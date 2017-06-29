BRIEF-H&M says exploring selling H&M brand through Tmall in China

June 29 (Reuters) - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Ab CEO Karl-Johan Persson to an analysts and media conference call:

* says H&M exploring selling through chinese website tmall, looking to make more localised adaptions to assortments in china

* says H&M has no plans to sell H&M brand on other third party platforms

* says H&M will close more stores in fiscal 2017 than earlier planned, meaning net number of new stores will be around 400 versus previous guidance around 430