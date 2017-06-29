FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-H&M says exploring selling H&M brand through Tmall in China
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 29, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-H&M says exploring selling H&M brand through Tmall in China

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Ab CEO Karl-Johan Persson to an analysts and media conference call:

* says H&M exploring selling through chinese website tmall, looking to make more localised adaptions to assortments in china

* says H&M has no plans to sell H&M brand on other third party platforms

* says H&M will close more stores in fiscal 2017 than earlier planned, meaning net number of new stores will be around 400 versus previous guidance around 430 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

