March 27 (Reuters) - H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson and IR manager Nils Vinge to analysts and media in a conference call:

* H&M CEO SAYS BELIEVES FISCAL FULL-YEAR INVENTORIES STILL CAN COME IN FLAT, OR A SLIGHT INCREASE, VERSUS LAST YEAR

* H&M CEO SAYS STILL EXPECTS TO REDUCE MARKDOWNS IN THE LATTER HALF OF THIS YEAR

* H&M TO ROLL OUT CLICK-AND-COLLECT TO SEVERAL MARKETS, MAINLY EUROPEAN, IN 2018 FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL UK PILOT - IR MANAGER Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)