BRIEF-H&M says trading in China still below year-ago levels

June 26 (Reuters) - H&M executives in a conference call with analysts and media:

* H&M CFO SAYS TRADING IN CHINA IS STILL BELOW YEAR-AGO LEVELS

* H&M CFO SAYS THE NEW BOND PROGRAMME PLAN IS NOT ABOUT INCREASING DEBT PER SE, BUT ABOUT HAVING MORE TOOLS IN THE TOOLBOX

* H&M CEO SAYS SOUTH KOREA, JAPAN AND NORWAY ARE AMONG MARKETS THAT ARE SEEING POSITIVE SALES GROWTH

* H&M CFO SAYS CONFIDENT AUTUMN WILL BRING GRADUALLY IMPROVED INVENTORY COMPOSITION