BRIEF-H&M sees 2017 capex at 13.5 bln SEK
September 28, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-H&M sees 2017 capex at 13.5 bln SEK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - H&M executives at a conference call for analysts and media:

* h&m repeats sees fy 2017 capex around 13.5 billion sek - head of investor relations

* h&m ceo says the most challenging markets this year have been in many big markets in europe, also the us although the us improved somewhat in q3

* h&m ceo says will broaden assortment quite a lot in coming years online, more than in stores

* h&m ceo says evaluating partnering with one or several players in china for online sales

* h&m ceo says even with a modest sales growth we think we can have a healthy profit growth in 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

