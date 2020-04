BRIEF-H&M sees reduced purchases, somewhat more markdowns mitigating most inventory rise in Q3 -CFO

April 3 (Reuters) - H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB executives in a call with anaysts and media:

* H&M CEO SAYS WE HAVE NEVER BEEN THROUGH TIMES AS CHALLENGING AS THIS, WE ARE TAKING RADICAL ACTION

* H&M CFO SAYS WE DON’T FORESEE ANY BIG CHANGE IN MARKDOWNS IN Q2 BUT WE ARE REVIEWING PLANS FOR Q3 DEPENDING ON HOW THE SITUATION EVOLVES

* H&M CFO SAYS REGARDING COMING ORDERS, AND ORDERS THAT WE NOW CAUTIOUSLY START PLACING, WE NEGOTIATE NEW AGREEMENTS WITH SUPPLIERS

* H&M CFO SAYS IT’S HUGELY DIFFICULT TO FORECAST SALES DEVELOPMENTS IN Q2

* H&M CEO SAYS IN COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS WE WILL NEED TO HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH LANDLORDS ABOUT NEW TYPES OF AGREEMENTS

* H&M CFO SAYS Q2 OPEX REDUCTION GUIDANCE TAKES INTO ACCOUNT ANNOUNCED GOVERNMENT RELIEF PACKAGES

* H&M CFO SAYS WE BELIEVE WE WILL MITIGATE MOST OF THE INVENTORY INCREASE DURING Q3 WITH REDUCED PURCHASES AND SOMEWHAT INCREASED MARKDOWN LEVELS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)