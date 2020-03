BRIEF-H&M temporary closes more stores including all in Germany and the US

March 17 (Reuters) - H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB:

* THE H&M GROUP IS TEMPORARILY CLOSING ALL STORES IN GERMANY AND THE US

* H&M SAYS IN ADDITION, GROUP IS ALSO CLOSING ALL ITS STORES FOR TWO WEEKS IN US (590*), CANADA (96*), PORTUGAL AND BELGIUM FROM TODAY

* H&M SAYS IN CHINA, 500 STORES OUT OF 516 HAVE NOW RE-OPENED

* H&M SAYS SALES IN CHINA HAVE GRADUALLY STARTED TO RECOVER AS SITUATION IN COUNTRY HAS IMPROVED

* H&M SAYS GREAT EMPHASIS IS BEING PLACED ON ADJUSTING BUYING AND INVENTORY LEVELS GOING FORWARD, AMONG OTHER THINGS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)