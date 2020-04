BRIEF-HMS Networks Implements Short-Time Work For Employees And Propose Canceled Dividend To Shareholders

April 14 (Reuters) - HMS Networks AB:

* REG-HMS NETWORKS AB IMPLEMENTS SHORT-TIME WORK FOR EMPLOYEES AND PROPOSE CANCELED DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS

* HMS NETWORKS AB - PLAN IS TO REDUCE WORKING HOURS WITH 20% TO APPROXIMATELY 80% FROM END OF APRIL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* HMS NETWORKS AB - COMPANY IS TAKING THIS MEASURE TO BE PREPARED FOR EXPECTED GENERAL BUSINESS DECLINE IN INDUSTRY DUE TO CORONA VIRUS

* HMS NETWORKS - BOARD ALSO DECIDED TO REVISE ITS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FROM EARLIER PROPOSED SEK 1.90 PER SHARE TO SEK 0 PER SHARE

* HMS NETWORKS AB - HMS’ BUSINESS AND OUR OPERATIONS HAVE NOT YET BEEN IMPACTED TO ANY LARGER EXTENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: