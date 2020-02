Feb 21 (Reuters) - HMS Holdings Corp:

* HMS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q4 REVENUE $163.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $170.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.31 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUES $705 MILLION - $715 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA $185 MILLION - $192 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $30-$35 MILLION