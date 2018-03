March 21 (Reuters) - Hilton Grand Vacations Inc:

* HNA GROUP CO LTD SAYS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC, AS OF MARCH 19 - SEC FILING

* HNA GROUP CO LTD SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 24.9 PERCENT IN HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC, AS OF MARCH 13