BRIEF-HNA Group Says Senior Management Purchased Offshore US$ Bonds Guaranteed By The Group

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hna Group Co Ltd:

* HNA GROUP SAYS DUE TO FULL CONFIDENCE IN HNA GROUP‘S BUSINESS DEVELOPING PROSPECTS, SOME DIRECTORS OF THE BOARD AND TOP EXECUTIVES OF THE COMPANY HAVE PURCHASED OFFSHORE USD BONDS GUARANTEED BY HNA GROUP

* HNA GROUP SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY IN A VERY HEALTHY FINANCIAL POSITION

* HNA GROUP SAYS AS OF THE END OF 2017, THE GROUP‘S TOTAL ASSETS REACHED RMB1.5 TRILLION, REALIZING A REVENUE OF NEARLY RMB700 BILLION AND A LIABILITY-TO-ASSET RATIO OF 59.9 PERCENT

* HNA GROUP SAYS IT NOT ONLY RECEIVED ITS LOANS FROM BANKS, BUT ALSO FROM VARIOUS INVESTMENTS THROUGH THE SHARING OF THE GROUP'S FUTURE PLANS WITH INVESTORS