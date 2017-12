Dec 11 (Reuters) - Hna Holding Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT HAS EXERCISED RIGHT TO ACQUIRE ALL CWT LTD SHARES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS WHO HAVE NOT ACCEPTED THE OFFER AT S$2.33 ($1.72) PER SHARE