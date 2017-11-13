BRIEF-HNA Holding proposes to change name to CWT International Limited

Nov 13 (Reuters) - HNA Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says it proposes to change the name of the Company to CWT International Limited
* Says upon completion of the acquisition of CWT Limited in November 2017, CWT Limited has become a 98.10 percent owned subsidiary of the company
* Says the business segments of CWT Limited and its subsidiaries, namely, commodity marketing, financial services and logistics services have become the core business of the group
* Says the board considers that the proposed change of company name will better reflect and align with the business and development strategy of the group
* Says the proposed change of company name will not affect any of the rights of the shareholders
Source text in English: bit.ly/2yVScJY
Further company coverage:
Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom