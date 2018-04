April 20 (Reuters) - HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT IS IN DISCUSSIONS TO BUY STAKES IN FOUR (NOT FORU) FIRMS, SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED

* SAYS UNIT SIGNS CONTRACT FOR PROPERTY PROJECT IN HAIKOU CITY WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT 5.7 BILLION YUAN ($906.13 million)