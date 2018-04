April 4 (Reuters) - HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY UP TO 74.7 PERCENT STAKE IN HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP CO LTD , UP TO 20.9 PERCENT STAKE IN DUFRY AG, UP TO 65 PERCENT STAKE IN TIANJIN HOUSING GROUP AND UP TO 40 PERCENT IN HAINAN RAILWAY

* SAYS IT EXPECTS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME NO LATER THAN JUNE 23 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GA3zqW Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)