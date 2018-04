April 28 (Reuters) - HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 99.91 PERCENT Y/Y AT 1.99 BILLION YUAN ($314.25 million)

* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT UP 2,371.5 PERCENT Y/Y AT 577.9 MILLION YUAN

* SAYS BOARD PLANS CREDIT FINANCING OF 55.0 BILLION YUAN IN 2018, PENDING APPROVAL FROM SHAREHOLDERS MEETING Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2KlK9YP; bit.ly/2Hw2Uv7; bit.ly/2r5TafP Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3325 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)