June 5 (Reuters) - HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT IS VIGOROUSLY PROMOTING THE PLANNED ACQUISITIONS OF UP TO 74.66 PERCENT STAKE IN HONG KONG International CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT, UP TO 20.92 PERCENT STAKE IN DUFRY AG Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2JvBmWK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)