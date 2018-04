April 16 (Reuters) - HNA Investment Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS PRESIDENT DAI MEIOU RESIGNS DUE TO CHANGE IN JOB ROLE

* SAYS VICE PRESIDENT MENG YONGTAO, DU JING RESIGN DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS

* SAYS BOARD APPOINTS LIN HAN, MU WENJIN AS PRESIDENTS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2H61zL9 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)