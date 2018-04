April 26 (Reuters) - HNA Investment Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT RETURNS TO NET PROFIT OF 12.5 MILLION YUAN ($1.98 million) IN 2017 VERSUS NET LOSS OF 435.3 MILLION YUAN YEAR AGO

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES CREDIT LINE FOR 6.0 BILLION YUAN IN 2018

* SAYS ASSET RESTRUCTURING STILL UNDERWAY, SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qWft8H; bit.ly/2HttVPT; bit.ly/2HYYSIA Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3231 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)