April 3 (Reuters) - HNA Investment Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT AIMS TO BUY VARIOUS ASSETS INCLUDING STAKES IN HOSPITAL OPERATORS IN BEIJING AND TIANJIN, GYM OPERATOR, EDUCATION ASSETS FROM SUMMER CAPITAL

* SAYS SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EfD9J7 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)