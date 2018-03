March 8 (Reuters) - HNA Technology Investments Holdings Ltd :

* ‍REVENUE OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 INCREASED BY 20% TO HK$182.3 MILLION​

* RECORDED A PROFIT FOR YEAR OF HK$5.7 MILLION (2016: LOSS FOR YEAR OF HK$18.5 MILLION)