BRIEF-HNI Corp Announces Retirement Of Stan A. Askren And Appointment Of Jeffrey D. Lorenger

April 20 (Reuters) - HNI Corp:

* HNI CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF STAN A. ASKREN AND APPOINTMENT OF JEFFREY D. LORENGER

* HNI CORP - ASKREN INFORMED BOARD HE EXPECTS TO RETIRE AS CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS NO LATER THAN DECEMBER 31, 2018

* HNI CORP - BOARD ANTICIPATES LORENGER WILL BE PROMOTED TO CEO BEFORE END OF YEAR

* HNI CORP - RETIREMENT OF STAN ASKREN AND PROMOTION OF JEFFREY LORENGER AS PRESIDENT