* ORATION REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01 TO $0.06 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.97

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 0.5 PERCENT TO $584.3 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.40 TO $2.80

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 1 TO 4 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 SALES UP 2 TO 5 PERCENT