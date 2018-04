BRIEF-HNI Corp, Units Entered Third Amended And Restated Credit Agreement

April 24 (Reuters) - HNI Corp:

* HNI CORP - CO, CERTAIN UNITS & OTHERS ENTERED THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ON APRIL 20

* HNI CORP - CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 9, 2015

* HNI CORP - CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES REVOLVING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS FROM $400 MILLION TO $450 MILLION

* HNI CORP - CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JANUARY 2021 TO APRIL 2023 WITH OPTION FOR TWO ADDITIONAL ONE-YEAR EXTENSIONS