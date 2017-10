Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ho Bee Land Ltd

* Revenue for half year decreased 62 pct to S$79.8 million

* Net profit after tax and non-controlling interests of S$92.4 million for first half ended 30 June 2017, up 53 pct

* "With strong recurring income & expected development profits from its residential projects in Australia & China, group will remain profitable for rest of year"