March 26 (Reuters) - Ho Bee Land Ltd:

* ‍TO INVEST UP TO EUR 40 MILLION IN CS REAL ESTATE SICAV-SIF I - CREDIT SUISSE (LUX) EUROPEAN PROPERTY FUND II​

* ALSO COMMITTED TO CO-INVEST UP TO AN ADDITIONAL EUR 50 MILLION BY ACQUIRING NOTES ISSUED BY CLOUSE S.A., COMPARTMENT 29