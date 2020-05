May 28 (Reuters) - Ho Hup Construction Company Bhd :

* QTRLY REVENUE 80.3 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 15.8 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 42.4 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 5.3 MILLION RGT

* SEES REMAINING FY20 TO BE CHALLENGING IN VIEW OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source: bit.ly/2ZVXQZ5