Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ho Wah Genting Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 34.4 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET LOSS 5.1 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 38.4 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 28.7 MILLION RGT

* GROUP IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC TO ACHIEVE BETTER OPERATING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FY20 Source text :bit.ly/2T31ZWX Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)