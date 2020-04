April 3 (Reuters) - Ho Wah Genting Bhd:

* HO WAH GENTING- GOT AUTHORISATION AS DISTRIBUTOR OF WUHAN EASYDIAGNOSIS BIOMEDICINE FOR COVID-19 NUCLEIC ACID TEST KIT,NUCLEIC ACID EXTRACTION REAGENT

* HO WAH GENTING - ALSO SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, MALAYSIA FOR THE CERTIFICATION OF THE PRODUCTS

* HO WAH GENTING- VALIDITY OF AUTHORISATION IS FROM 20 MARCH 2020 TO 20 MARCH 2021