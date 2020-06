June 5 (Reuters) - HOCHDORF HOLDING AG:

* INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 30 JUNE 2020

* HOCHDORF HOLDING LTD AGM, WHICH WAS POSTPONED TO 30 JUNE 2020, WILL TAKE PLACE WITHOUT SHAREHOLDER ATTENDANCE ON ACCOUNT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC