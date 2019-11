BRIEF-Hochdorf: Amir Mechria Converts Part Of Mandatory Convertible Bond

Nov 4 (Reuters) - HOCHDORF HOLDING AG:

* AMIR MECHRIA CONVERTS PART OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BOND

* AMIR MECHRIA WILL CONVERT THREE QUARTERS OF HIS STAKE IN 2017-2020 MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BOND OF HOCHDORF HOLDING LTD WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 98.25 MILLION

* 322,480 SHARES OF HOCHDORF HOLDING LTD WILL THUS BE ALLOCATED TO HIM

* TRANSACTION INCREASES NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF HOCHDORF HOLDING LTD TO 1,758,369

* AMIR MECHRIA WILL BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER OF HOCHDORF GROUP WITH 18.34%