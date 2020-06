June 30 (Reuters) - HOCHDORF HOLDING AG:

* PAYMENT OF SPECIAL EXPENSES NOT APPROVED

* REQUEST MADE BY A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER FOR A SPECIAL AUDIT WAS REJECTED

* CLOSE MAJORITY OF SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED RETROSPECTIVE APPROVAL OF A PAYMENT FOR SPECIAL EXPENSES AMOUNTING TO CHF 159,010