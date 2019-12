Dec 19 (Reuters) - HOCHDORF HOLDING AG:

* PETER PFEILSCHIFTER APPOINTED CEO OF HOCHDORF GROUP

* PETER PFEILSCHIFTER HAS LED GROUP AS INTERIM CEO SINCE MID-MARCH 2019

* HE WILL TAKE UP HIS POSITION ON 1 JANUARY 2020