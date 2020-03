March 19 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG:

* FY EBITDA LOSS CHF 74.7 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT CHF 35.9 MILLION

* FY NET LOSS CHF 271.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT CHF 8.65 MILLION

* PROPOSES TO THE SHAREHOLDERS THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID Source text - bit.ly/2w8qoSB Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)