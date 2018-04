BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding FY Net Profit At CHF 40.8 Mln

April 5 (Reuters) - HOCHDORF HOLDING AG:

* FY ‍NET SALES REVENUE BY 10.9 PERCENT TO CHF 600.5 MILLION​

* APPLYING FOR A SLIGHT INCREASE IN DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM CHF 3.80 TO CHF 4.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE​

* FY ‍NET PROFIT, AT CHF 40.8 MILLION, MORE THAN DOUBLED COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR​

* FY ‍EBIT UP BY 89.7 PERCENT​

* ‍FOR 2018, HOCHDORF GROUP IS EXPECTING NET SALES REVENUE IN REGION OF CHF 600 - 630 MILLION​

* OUTLOOK 2018: ‍ON EARNINGS FRONT, EXPECTS PROPORTIONAL EBIT IN RELATION TO PRODUCTION REVENUE TO BE 7.0 - 7.5 PERCENT (PY 7.1 PERCENT)​