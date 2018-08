Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG:

* NET SALES REVENUE OF CHF 281.6 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 302.4 MILLION, -6.9%)

* H1 EBITDA FELL TO CHF 13.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 21.7 MILLION)

* H1 EBIT OF CHF 2.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 15.8 MILLION)

* EXPECTING VERY GOOD RESULTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* IS NOW ANTICIPATING 2018 NET SALES REVENUE IN AREA OF CHF 570 - 600 MILLION

* EXPECTING VERY GOOD RESULTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* IS NOW ANTICIPATING 2018 NET SALES REVENUE IN AREA OF CHF 570 - 600 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 PERCENTAGE EBIT COMPARED TO PRODUCTION REVENUE OF 5.8% - 6.5%