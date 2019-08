Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG:

* H1 GROSS PROFIT DROPPED SIGNIFICANTLY TO A LOW CHF 36.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR 82.0 MILLION)

* H1 NEGATIVE EBITDA OF CHF -39.4 MILLION (PREV 13.1 MILLION)

* H1 NEGATIVE EBIT OF CHF -52.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: 2.9 MILLION)

* IN CURRENT FY, DEGREE AND PACE OF IMPLEMENTATION OF THE MEASURES TAKEN, TO IMPACT REVENUE, OPERATING INCOME AND NET INCOME