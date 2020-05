BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding Liquidates Three Subsidiaries

May 6 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG:

* HOCHDORF GROUP CONTINUES TO SHARPEN ITS FOCUS

* HOCHDORF HOLDING AG - SOUGHT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS AREAS NO LONGER CONSIDERED TO BE STRATEGICALLY RELEVANT

* HOCHDORF HOLDING AG - IT HAS NOW BEEN DECIDED TO DISSOLVE ZIFRU TROCKENPRODUKTE AND TWO SNAPZ COMPANIES

* HOCHDORF HOLDING AG - UNABLE TO FIND BUYERS FOR ZIFRU TROCKENPRODUKTE GMBH, SNAPZ FOODS AG AND SNAPZ FOODS USA, INC

* HOCHDORF HOLDING AG - THREE SUBSIDIARIES WILL THEREFORE BE LIQUIDATED

* HOCHDORF HOLDING AG - MARBACHER ÖLMÜHLE GMBH REMAINS PART OF HOCHDORF GROUP