Nov 21 (Reuters) - HOCHDORF HOLDING AG:

* MAJORITY SHAREHOLDING IN THUR MILCH RING AG

* HOCHDORF HOLDING LTD IS ACQUIRING A 56% MAJORITY INTEREST IN THUR MILCH RING AG

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON 15.01.2019

* TRANSACTION VOLUME FOR MAJORITY SHAREHOLDING IS LESS THAN CHF 100,000