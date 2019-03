March 13 (Reuters) - HOCHDORF HOLDING AG:

* NOMINATION FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* PROPOSING RE-ELECTION OF FIVE PREVIOUS BOARD MEMBERS FOR A PERIOD OF OFFICE OF ONE YEAR

* RE-ELECTION OF BOARD MEMBERS INCLUDES DANIEL SUTER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)