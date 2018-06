* HOCHDORF GROUP IS PARTING COMPANY WITH HOCHDORF BALTIC MILK UAB

* MILK PROTEIN PLANT IN MEDEIKIAI (LITHUANIA) IS BEING TAKEN OVER BY AN INVESTMENT GROUP

* SALE WILL TAKE PLACE RETROACTIVELY TO END OF MAY

* THIS TRANSACTION INVOLVES AN EBIT LIABILITY OF AROUND CHF 3.2 MILLION AND A TOTAL OF AROUND CHF 6.2 MILLION NET PROFITS

* CONTRACT PARTNERS HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ACQUISITION PRICE