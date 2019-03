March 19 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG:

* FY EBITDA AT CHF 35.9 MILLION VERSUS CHF 55.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT AT CHF 8.7 MILLION VERSUS CHF 40.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES DECREASED BY 6.6% TO CHF 561.0 MILLION

* PROPOSES TO MAINTAIN THE DIVIDEND AT THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL OF CHF 4.00

* HOCHDORF GROUP IS CURRENTLY REFRAINING FROM ISSUING A SALES AND EARNINGS FORECAST Source text - bit.ly/2Y02XDU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)