Dec 10 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG:

* ADJUSTMENT OF HOCHDORF ANNUAL FORECAST

* HAS REVISED ITS ANNUAL FORECAST DOWNWARDS, BASED ON SALES STILL EXPECTED THIS YEAR

* NOW EXPECTS FY NET REVENUES IN RANGE OF CHF 540 - 570 MILLION

* SEES FY PERCENTAGE EBIT IN COMPARISON TO PRODUCTION REVENUES OF 3.5% - 4.0%