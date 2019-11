Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG:

* BOARD OF HOCHDORF GROUP HAS APPOINTED JÜRGEN BRANDT AS NEW CFO AND MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD

* JÜRGEN BRANDT WILL TAKE UP HIS DUTIES ON 18 NOVEMBER

* HOCHDORF HOLDING- CURRENT CFO MARCEL GAVILLET WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AND TAKE OVER PROJECTS IN AREA OF FINANCE