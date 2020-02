BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding Says Selling Majority Shareholding Of 60% In Uckermärker Milch GmbH To Ostmilch Handels GmbH

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG:

* HOCHDORF HOLDING- SELLING MAJORITY SHAREHOLDING OF 60% IN UCKERMÄRKER MILCH GMBH TO OSTMILCH HANDELS GMBH, WHICH PREVIOUSLY HELD 40% OF SHARES

* SALE IS MOTI-VATED BY COMPANY’S STRATEGIC FOCUS ON ITS BABY CARE AND DAIRY INGREDIENTS DIVISIONS, WITH SWISS PRODUCTION SITES

* SALE WILL BE COMPLETED WITH CLOSING DATE ON FRIDAY 28.02.2020

* CONTRACT SIGNED TODAY MAKES OSTMILCH HANDELS GMBH SOLE OWNER OF UCKERMÄRKER MILCH GMBH

* WITH SALE OF MILK PLANT, HOCHDORF GROUP'S DAIRY INGREDIENTS DIVISION IS FOCUSSING ON PRODUCTION IN SWITZERLAND