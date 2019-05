May 13 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG:

* INTEGRATION OF SUBSIDIARIES BIGGER CHALLENGE THAN EXPECTED - STRATEGY UPDATE ANNOUNCED

* HALF-YEAR RESULT IS THEREFORE EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR.

* HIGHER COSTS AND DEPRECIATION - DESPITE A CURRENTLY SATISFACTORY SALES PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)