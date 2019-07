BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding To Realign Its Business

July 8 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: HOCHDORF HOLDING LTD: HOCHDORF REALIGNS ITS BUSINESS

* HAS REVIEWED GROUP’S DIRECTION AND POSITIONING OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES

* TO FOCUS ON ITS FAST-GROWING BABY CARE DIVISION AND CLOSELY EXAMINE ALL STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR FUTURE OF ITS 51% SUBSIDIARY PHARMALYS

* DAIRY INGREDIENTS DIVISION WILL DIVEST ITS PRODUCTION PLANT IN GERMANY AND DEVELOP A NEW STRATEGY

* CEREALS & INGREDIENTS DIVISION IS TO BE DISCONTINUED DUE TO A LACK OF CRITICAL SIZE AND SCALABILITY

* MEASURES WILL ALLOW EXISTING RESOURCES TO BE TARGETED MORE EFFECTIVELY

* FINANCING IS CURRENTLY BEING AGREED WITH COMPANY’S CREDIT AND FINANCIAL PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)