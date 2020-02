Feb 18 (Reuters) - HOCHDORF HOLDING AG:

* VAST MAJORITY OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HOCHDORF HOLDING AG WILL NO LONGER BE AVAILABLE FOR RE-ELECTION AT THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS ASKED TO PROPOSE REPRESENTATIVES OF THEIR CHOICE FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* AT END MARCH 2020 MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS WILL HOLD AROUND 60% OF THE COMPANY’S SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)