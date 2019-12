BRIEF-HOCHDORF sells Pharmalys stake to Amir Mechria

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG:

* HOCHDORF HOLDING-HOCHDORF GROUP BOARD SOLD 51% MAJORITY STAKE IN COMPANIES OF PHARMALYS GROUP TO PHARMALYS INVEST HOLDING, CONTROLLED BY AMIR MECHRIA

* HOCHDORF- COOPERATION BETWEEN HOCHDORF GROUP AND PHARMALYS GROUP IS TO BE CONTINUED

* HOCHDORF HOLDING - PHARMALYS INVEST HOLDING REMAINS LARGEST SHAREHOLDER OF HOCHDORF GROUP

* HOCHDORF HOLDING-AFTER EXAMINING VARIOUS OPTIONS, PHARMALYS SHARES HAVE NOW BEEN SOLD; SELLING PRICE IS AROUND CHF 100 MILLION

* HOCHDORF- FOCUS OF HOCHDORF GROUP ON HIGH-GROWTH BABY CARE DIVISION REMAINS UNCHANGED DESPITE SALE OF PHARMALYS SHARES

* HOCHDORF- PHARMALYS INTENDS TO CONTINUE MARKETING SWISS BABY FOOD PRODUCED BY HOCHDORF

* HOCHDORF- HOCHDORF WILL IN FUTURE INCREASINGLY WORK WITH TRADITIONAL SWISS BRAND BIMBOSAN AND BABINA BRAND

* HOCHDORF - WITH SALE OF PHARMALYS INVESTMENT, HOCHDORF GROUP REGAINS ITS STRATEGIC FLEXIBILITY AND TAKES AN IMPORTANT STEP TOWARDS FINANCIAL RECOVERY

* A CLEARLY NEGATIVE RESULT IS STILL EXPECTED FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

* HOCHDORF-NEGATIVE RESULT FOR FY IS EXPECTED DUE TO CURRENTLY LOW SALES IN BABY CARE SEGMENT & TECHNICAL CHALLENGES BY NEW SPRAY TOWER LINE IN SULGEN