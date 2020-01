BRIEF-Hochdorf Will Not Hold Extraordinary General Meeting

Jan 16 (Reuters) - HOCHDORF HOLDING AG:

* OUR RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS RAISED BY STICHTING GENERAL HOLDINGS

* STICHTING GENERAL HOLDINGS, WHICH HOLDS 313,115 HOCHDORF SHARES, REQUESTED EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO ASK QUESTIONS ON ARTICLE 697 OF SWISS CODE OF OBLIGATIONS

* STICHTING PROVIDED BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH A LIST OF 20 QUESTIONS IN TOTAL, TO BE ANSWERED AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* STICHTING ALSO REQUESTED A “SPECIAL AUDIT ON TREATMENT OF PHARMALYS SUBSIDIARIES BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND DECEMBER 2019”

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNDERSTANDS SHAREHOLDERS' NEED FOR INFORMATION AFTER TURBULENT EVENTS OF RECENT YEARS AND HAS DECIDED TO ANSWER STICHTING'S QUESTIONS IN WRITING