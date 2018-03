March 26(Reuters) - Hochiki Corp

* Says its wholly owned Singapore-based unit HOCHIKI ASIA PACIFIC PTE.LTD. plans to set up a 99 percent-owned unit HOCHIKI THAILAND CO.,LTD.

* Says HOCHIKI THAILAND will be established in October, and will be capitalized at 10 million baht

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MA35Ab

